Emergency services deal with Limerick truck fire

THE N69 has fully re-opened following a truck fire this Monday morning.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at Aughinish - 4km from Askeaton- shortly after 11am.

One unit from Foynes fire station attended as did gardai from the Newcastle West district.

The fire was quickly brought under control and the road was fully cleared and re-opened in less than an hour.

According to gardai, there were no injuries.