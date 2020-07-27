Man arrested following two burglaries in Hospital, Co Limerick

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man in relation to two burglaries in Hospital, Co Limerick on July 26, 2020.

At around 5am Gardaí from Bruff received a report in relation to a burglary at a property in Knockainey Road where a shed had been broken into via the roof.



Whilst speaking to the occupant of the house, another burglary was reported to have occurred at a property on the Knockainey Road. Again the shed was broken into and a cement mixer was stolen.

An investigation was carried out by Gardaí and a suspect was nominated following house to house enquiries and downloading of CCTV from the area.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested later that morning and the cement mixer was recovered. The man was brought to Bruff Garda Station where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.



He has since been charged and is due to appear before Limerick City District Court later.