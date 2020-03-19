Limerick to Foynes road remains closed following fuel-spill

MOTORISTS are being advised that a section of the N69 remains closed to traffic following an incident earlier this week.

A truck jack-knived near the turnoff for Pallaskenry at around 4pm on Monday – resulting in a large fuel spill.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed an emergency road closure remains in place between Kildimo and Hegarty’s Cross with traffic being diverted via the N21 to Rathkeale and the R518 to Askeaton.

#LIMERICK N69 is still closed until further notice following incident. More here: https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 18, 2020

Efforts to clean the fuel spill and repair the road are continuing and the local authority says it expects the road to fully reopen sometime on Friday afternoon.

Nobody was seriously injured in Monday's incident.