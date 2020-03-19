All Limerick students to get full marks after Leaving Cert and Junior Cert oral exams cancelled

LIMERICK STUDENTS will get full marks in Leaving Cert and Junior Cert orals and practical exams, the Department of Education announced today.

It comes as the exams, which were meant to take place nationwide between March 23 and April 3, have been cancelled.

The news was announced by Minister for Education Joe McHugh. The decision was taken in light of the closure of schools as a result of the coronavirus and subsequent closure of schools.

The oral assessment is worth 40% of overall marks in irish, and 25% in modern European languages.

Minister McHugh said: “This is a difficult time for all. Students are facing a challenging period out of school and our decision on this element of the exams is being taken with their best interests at heart.

“It is the fairest response we could take in the circumstances. It guarantees that no student will score less than they would have if schools had been operating as normal.”

The decision covers oral tests in Leaving Certificate Irish, as well as French, German, Italian, Russian and Japanese.

It also includes practical tests for Leaving Certificate music and practical tests in Junior Certificate music and home economics.

Deadlines will also be pushed back for students to complete project work in a number of subjects until May 15, which was scheduled to be due between March 20 and April 24.