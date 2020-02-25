BREAKING: Man, 70s, dies following incident in County Limerick

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a fatal incident in County Limerick this Tuesday afternoon.

Gardaí are carrying out investigations into the tragic incident in which a man in his 70s was struck by a vehicle in the Ballyneety area after 4.30pm.

Limerick Fire and Rescue Service were alerted and deployed three units to the scene. The National Ambulance Service is also at the scene.

Gardaí remain at the scene as they carry out technical examinations.

More to follow.