Lane closed in Limerick Tunnel following oil spill

Lane 2 in the northbound lane of the Limerick Tunnel has been closed

MOTORISTS are being advised of a lane closure in the Limerick Tunnel following an oil spill.

The incident occurred in the right-hand land of the northbound bore shortly after 10am this Friday.

While there have been no reports of any major incidents, motorists are being urged to drive with care and to exercise caution.

The southbound lane of the Limerick Tunnel remains unaffected.

It's not known how long it will take to clear the spillage.