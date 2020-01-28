Traffic delays as over-height vehicle forces closure of Limerick Tunnel

The northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel has been closed to traffic

MOTORISTS are being advised that the northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel has been closed after an over-height vehicle entered the Tunnel.

The incident happened at around 9.30am this Tuesday and it’s not how long the Tunnel will be closed for.

AA Roadwatch says there are some delays on the N18 on the approach to the Limerick Tunnel as a result of the closure while traffic travelling Southbound is not affected.

More to follow….