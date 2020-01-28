Traffic delays as over-height vehicle forces closure of Limerick Tunnel

MOTORISTS are being advised that the northbound bore of the Limerick Tunnel has been closed after an over-height vehicle entered the Tunnel.

The incident happened at around 9.30am this Tuesday and it’s not how long the Tunnel will be closed for.

Limerick Tunnel: The North bore of the Limerick Tunnel is currently closed due to an over height vehicle. Please drive with care. — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) January 28, 2020

AA Roadwatch says there are some delays on the N18 on the approach to the Limerick Tunnel as a result of the closure while traffic travelling Southbound is not affected.

More to follow….