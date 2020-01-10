Elderly woman killed in Clare road crash

A POST mortem is to be carried out at University Hospital Limerick after an elderly woman died in a road crash in County Clare.

The fatal collision occurred on the N68 Kilrush to Ennis road at approximately 4pm this Friday.

“The incident involved a collision between a car and a truck. The driver of the car, a female in her 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene,” said a garda spokesperson.

The woman’s body was later taken to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem will take place. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users travelling in the area at the time of the collision who may have camera footage to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 9080550.