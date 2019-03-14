Delays ease following road collision near Limerick village
Three units from Rathkeale fire station attended the scene
Delays on the N21 Limerick to Rathkeale road have eased after an earlier road collision was cleared.
The accident happened on the Croagh side of Rathkeale shortly before 6pm this Thursday.
Emergency services, including three units from Rathkeale fire station, attended the scene for over an hour.
#LIMERICK Collision cleared from the N21. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE— AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) March 14, 2019
There are no reports of any serious injuries and traffic levels have now returned to normal.