Road closure following 'serious’ collision on Shannon to Limerick dual carriageway

A SECTION of the N18 between Shannon and Limerick has been closed following a serious road collision this Tuesday afternoon.

The accident, which involved a number of vehicles, happened at around 2.30pm on the southbound carriageway near Bunratty.

Gardai, paramedics and six units of Clare Fire and Rescue, from Shannon and Ennis, are currently at the scene.

A garda spokesperson confirmed a full road road closure is in place and that the road will remain closed for a number of hours.

It’s not known if anyone has been injured and motorists travelling in the direction of Limerick are being warned to avoid the area if possible.

Lengthy delays can be expected as a result of the closure.