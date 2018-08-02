Motorist fined for making 'choice hand gesture' at Limerick garda

David Hurley

Reporter:

David Hurley

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

Motorist fined for making 'choice hand gesture' at Limerick garda

The incident happened near the Limerick Tunnel

A MOTORIST who beeped their horn and made a ‘choice hand gesture’ while passing a garda speed check has been fined €80.

Details of the incident, which happened near the Limerick Tunnel, have been revealed by gardai on social media.

“Gardaí carrying out a speed check at the Limerick Tunnel were greeted by the sound of a car horn and a ‘Choice Hand Gesture’ from a driver on the other side of the road,” read a tweet.

Gardai say they subsequently identified the vehicle and the driver having obtained CCTV footage from the operators of the Limerick Tunnel.

The detection and subsequent issuing of the fine has attracted a mixed reaction on social media.