Motorist fined for making 'choice hand gesture' at Limerick garda
The incident happened near the Limerick Tunnel
A MOTORIST who beeped their horn and made a ‘choice hand gesture’ while passing a garda speed check has been fined €80.
Details of the incident, which happened near the Limerick Tunnel, have been revealed by gardai on social media.
Gardaí carrying out a speed check at the Limerick Tunnel were greeted by the sound of a car horn and a ‘Choice Hand Gesture’ from a driver on the other side of the road.— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 2, 2018
We were able to ID the car and return the favour thanks to the tunnels camera system.
€80 FCPN issued pic.twitter.com/fhxD2hthLE
Gardai say they subsequently identified the vehicle and the driver having obtained CCTV footage from the operators of the Limerick Tunnel.
FCPN relates to a combination of dangerous driving offences including not watching the road while travelling at high speeds. pic.twitter.com/2uUWBepa8H— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 2, 2018
The detection and subsequent issuing of the fine has attracted a mixed reaction on social media.