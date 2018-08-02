Motorist fined for making 'choice hand gesture' at Limerick garda

A MOTORIST who beeped their horn and made a ‘choice hand gesture’ while passing a garda speed check has been fined €80.

Details of the incident, which happened near the Limerick Tunnel, have been revealed by gardai on social media.

Gardaí carrying out a speed check at the Limerick Tunnel were greeted by the sound of a car horn and a ‘Choice Hand Gesture’ from a driver on the other side of the road.



We were able to ID the car and return the favour thanks to the tunnels camera system.



€80 FCPN issued

“Gardaí carrying out a speed check at the Limerick Tunnel were greeted by the sound of a car horn and a ‘Choice Hand Gesture’ from a driver on the other side of the road,” read a tweet.

Gardai say they subsequently identified the vehicle and the driver having obtained CCTV footage from the operators of the Limerick Tunnel.

FCPN relates to a combination of dangerous driving offences including not watching the road while travelling at high speeds.

The detection and subsequent issuing of the fine has attracted a mixed reaction on social media.