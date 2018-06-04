Injuries reported following two car collision in Limerick city centre

A number of people have been injured in a road collision in Limerick city centre.

The two car collision happened at the junction of Mallow Street and Pery Square, near the entrance to the People’s Park, at around 10.45 this Monday night.

Paramedics from the National Ambulance Service are attending the scene along with three units from Limerick City Fire and Rescue, Mulgrave Street.

Gardai from Henry Street are also in attendance and motorists are being asked to avoid the area if possible.

While some injuries have been sustained, it’s understood that none of the occupants of the cars sustained life-threatening injuries.

The nature or seriousness of the injuries are not known.

An investigation will be carried to establish the circumstances of the collision.