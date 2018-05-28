Motorist speeding on Limerick motorway had no booster seat for young child

A MOTORIST who was caught speeding on the M7 motorway was travelling with a young child who was not using a booster seat.

According to a post of social media, the driver of the high-powered BMW car was detected by members of the divisional Roads Policing Unit travelling at 143km/h – 23km/h above the limit.

The detection was made less than 48 hours after the conclusion of Operation Slow Down which saw gardai detect dozens of speeding motorists at locations across the Limerick division.