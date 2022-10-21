Search

21 Oct 2022

Passenger passes away after flight diverted to Shannon Airport

Passenger passes away after flight diverted to Shannon Airport

The plane was diverted to Shannon Airport as a result of a medical emergency

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

21 Oct 2022 12:31 PM

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

AUTHORITIES have confirmed that a man has died after a medical emergency was declared on a flight diverted to Shannon Airport.

A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group has confirmed that a Turkish Airlines plane en route from Istanbul to Bogota, Colombia, diverted to Shannon Airport on Thursday afternoon, October 20, after the crew declared a medical emergency.  

The aircraft landed safely at 1pm and was followed on the runway by the fire crew as it made its way to the terminal, where it was met by airport authorities and paramedics. 

The Clare County Coroner was notified of the man's death shortly after landing , after which the man's body was taken to University Hospital Limerick by a local undertaker, where a post-mortem is due to take place.

Two 'transformative' transport projects announced for Limerick city

A garda spokesperson confirmed to Limerick Live that "Shannon Gardaí attended Shannon Airport in relation to the sudden death of a man that occurred on the 20th of October 2022."

Gardaí are preparing a file for the Coroner following this incident, the spokesperson added.

The flight continued on its journey to Bogota, Colombia at approximately 3.35pm.

To continue reading this article,
please subscribe and support local journalism!

Subscribing will allow you access to all of our premium content and archived articles.

Subscribe

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media