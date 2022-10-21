Two 'transformative' transport projects announced for Limerick city

LIMERICK City and County Council (LCCC) has welcomed the news that its proposal to create a more comprehensive Active Travel cycle and walking network for Limerick has been selected as a part of the new nationwide Pathfinder projects.

The Pathfinder projects are intended to bring more public transport, walking and cycling options to our villages, towns and cities by 2025 and were announced by Minister for Transport and Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

A total of 35 Pathfinder projects have been announced throughout the country.

The Limerick Metropolitan Area Active Travel Pathfinder Project will create connectivity and continuity of active travel infrastructure to the city centre from the main residential and employment areas in the city and its environs.

Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Francis Foley said: “The Pathfinder Projects are a key element in providing sustainable options for people to get into the city centre from outlying areas. We need to create connected routes that are safe to use so that we can entice people from their cars for their short to medium journeys.”



This project will significantly enable Limerick to achieve a shift to more sustainable forms of transport, helping to contribute to the target reduction of 51% in Greenhouse Gases by 2030 and net zero by 2050.



The active travel network aims to directly create connectivity between the city and the large residential areas and the large employment zones at the National Technology Park, Raheen Business Park and Ballysimon.



Additionally, this project will create cross-city connectivity from the main residential areas of Caherdavin and the North Circular to the north, Ballinacurra and Raheen/ Dooradoyle to the south and across to Castletroy and Monaleen in the east to the city.

The network will also form a link between the main third level institutions of University of Limerick, Limerick College of Art and Design TUS, TUS Moylish and Mary Immaculate College, plus a number of primary and secondary schools and further education centres along the route.There were a total of two Pathfinder projects selected for Limerick the second of these projects will see a new train station built in Moyross.

Limerick city and Green Party TD Brian Leddin welcomed the projects: “This is the first new train station in the Midwest in more than a century, and it will be the first of a number of new stations across our city and suburbs, as Limerick grows its population to 150,000 or more.