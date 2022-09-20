Search

20 Sept 2022

Three Limerick Bank of Ireland branches to temporarily extend opening hours

Three Limerick branches will extend their opening hours this October

Cian Ó Broin

20 Sept 2022 2:27 PM

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

BANK OF IRELAND will open three branches in Limerick for four Saturdays in October to help support customers moving current accounts from Ulster Bank and KBC.

Bank of Ireland advisors will be on hand in the 61 branches that will open nationwide to provide information on moving accounts and support customers in the account opening process. 

The three Limerick bank branches that will extend their opening hours on four Saturday between October 1-22, from 10am – 2pm, are located at: 125 O' Connell Street Limerick city, St Nessan's Road, Dooradoyle, and University of Limerick, Castletroy.

Customers who are ready to move their account can do so on the day and will need to provide at least one form of photo ID and one form of proof of address. 

This new move of opening branches on Saturdays, is part of a €1 million investment by Bank of Ireland, and is the latest measure taken by the bank to make the account transition process easier for customers moving banks.                             

Susan Russell, Director, Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland said that the bank opened more current accounts in the first six months of 2022, than for the whole of 2021.

"We expect that trend to continue. So far this year we have implemented a range of measures to support customers as they move accounts, including significantly increasing resources in contact centres and streamlining our online account opening process," she added.

She stressed that Ulster Bank customers are now reaching the end of their six month notice period to close their account, acknowledging that people may want face to face support and may not have the chance to visit a branch during the week. 

"We are committed to supporting new customers in a diverse range of ways as they choose where to bank into the future," she said.  

