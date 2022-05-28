Memorial tractor run offering 'full experience' to support Limerick charities

THE CROOM tractor run, inspired by the memory of Lucy Bourke, takes place this Sunday, May 29 in Ballygrennan, Croom (formerly Buttercup Farm).

Registration is €20 with light breakfast refreshments and snacks from 11am. The run will leave at 12pm sharp. Midway through the run there will be a refreshment and snack break followed by traditional dinner on return to Ballygrennan.

For more information or sponsor cards you can contact Carrie on 087-2461517 or Margaret on 087-6829762 or see the Facebook page.

Monies raised go to Jack & Jill Childrens Foundation and Milford Hospice.

Carrie said it is fantastic to have the run back to normality.

"We were very fortunate to be able to continue to raise funds through the two year pandemic with people's unbelievable donation. Last year we were able to have the run when restrictions were lifted. But this year we are back and able to offer the full experience," said Carrie.

She said the Croom tractor run was organised initially by family and very close friends and has been running for 13 years.

"We chose The Jack and Jill Children's Foundation as the main charity initially as they were a major part of our family helping to look after my daughter Lucy Bourke who was born on January 6, 2019, with spina bifida, hydrocephalus and Arnold Chiari malformation decompression.

"After a series of operations and hospital stays we were able to bring Lucy home and care for her with the amazing help of our Jack and Jill nurse and support team for which we will be forever grateful. Lucy went to heaven on June 4, 2010, and ever since we have continued the tractor run in her memory," said Carrie.

Over the following few years they lost some very dear friends. These including Pat, who was involved in the set-up of the tractor run, to cancer and they received care from Milford Hospice.

"We then decided to raise funds for both charities in their honour also. As so many people know, facilities like Jack & Jill and Milford Hospice are invaluable at a time when life is so fragile. There is no amount of thank yous or funds that can show how grateful we are for when our family and friends needed these facilities and services. Therefore in Lucy and all our dear friends' memories we continue to raise funds each year for these two charities," said Carrie.

She said it would not be possible without the continuous support and help from family, friends, local businesses and groups and "most of all Aidan O'Gorman from the Vintage Association who year on year puts everything into organising and planning the route and distributing numerous sponsorships cards".

Each year they have been able to increase the funds they raise - 2017 €9,100; 2018 €10,440; 2019 €14,000; 2020 €13,500; 2021 €18,000.

"We would like to thank each and every person who attends each year on their tractors, vintage and new and everyone who has and continues to make this possible," said Carrie.