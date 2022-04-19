Search

19 Apr 2022

Weather in Limerick: Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Limerick weather

A CLOUDY start today with some rain. There'll be sunny spells and scattered showers in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees generally, in light variable breezes, gradually becoming northerly.

On Tuesday night any lingering showers will die out early and it'll be mainly dry and clear overnight. Lowest temperatures of zero to plus 2 degrees with mist and fog patches developing in light breezes.

On Wednesday there's a risk of rain and drizzle in the west where it will be cloudy at times, generally though it will be largely dry with some sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southerly breezes. Temperatures overnight no lower than 4 to 6 degrees.

On Thursday there'll be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, most frequent in the southwest of the country with the possibility of more persistent falls of rain at times there. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees, coolest along eastern and southern coasts as light southeasterly winds freshen later.

A moderate to fresh easterly wind will develop for Friday and temperatures, ranging 13 to 15 degrees, will be highest in the southwest and lowest along coasts of the east and north. It'll stay mainly dry.

Current indications suggest that the easterly winds stay with us through next weekend with mainly dry weather expected.

 

