More than €300k in funding allocated for small local projects across Limerick

MORE THAN €300,000 in funding has been announced for small local and community projects across Limerick city and county.

A total of 160 local groups and organisations have been allocated funding after they were successful in their applications under the Community Activities Fund 2021.

The key theme of the fund, which has a total budget of €9m, is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Announcing details the successful projects for Limerick Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys said. "I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs, which have continued to serve their community during Covid-19. While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

The grants announced range from €250 to €7,500.

Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien, added: “The Community Activities Fund provides a range of invaluable small grants to help the smaller community groups and facilities that support communities at a grassroots level. I know that this funding is an important tool in helping these groups and we were especially conscious of the impact of Covid-19 that many groups would need supports to help them get back up and running fully. I want to congratulate the successful projects and to thank them for the vital work they do in providing services in their local communities. ”

Click here to view the full list of Limerick groups and organisations which have been allocated funding.

Funding allocated under the Community Activities Fund 2021, is administered by the Limerick Local Community Development Committee, with support from Limerick City and County Council.