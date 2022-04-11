50 reasons to celebrate! Limerick council wins national award for largest-ever tourism campaign

LIMERICK City and County Council has achieved national recognition for its largest and most ambitious tourism marketing campaign.

The ‘50 Days’ campaign won the award for the Best Connected Council (Communication & Digital Marketing) at the 2021 All-Ireland Community and Council Awards.

Known as the LAMA Awards, they highlight and celebrate the work done by the local authorities as well as volunteers and groups in our communities and recognise the important contribution they make to our lives.

The campaign, which was rolled out as the county emerged from the first Covid-19 lockdown, was designed to encourage people living in other regions of Ireland to staycation in Limerick during the summer of 2020.

The innovative campaign was one a series of Covid-19 supports implemented by the local authority to help the economy and tourism and hospitality sectors.

It set out a compelling menu of 50 reasons to visit the city and county. To amplify the campaign, the local authority created an exciting competition that 50 people win a unique Limerick experience capitalising on Limerick’s unique location close to the Wild Atlantic Way.

The campaign was a huge success with more than 86,000 competition entries, the majority of which came from outside of Limerick.

Commenting on the award, Denis Tierney, Head of Marketing & Communications with Limerick City and County Council said: “We are delighted to have received the award. A massive amount of work went into the Limerick 50 Days campaign which was the largest ever tourism marketing campaign undertaken by Limerick City and County Council and devised to support local businesses impacted by Covid-19 restrictions.”

“There were long nights and early mornings and lost weekends for colleagues as they ensured that everything went to plan when the campaign launched. I would like to thank the team for their hard work and it’s wonderful that it was recognised with a LAMA win,” he added.

In addition, the Urban Co-op and Community Hub received Bronze awards in the Best Business Working with the Community category.

The awards, which are in their 15th year, recognise and celebrate communities and councils working together. They are presented by IPB Insurance and Local Authority Members’ Association (LAMA).