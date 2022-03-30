Search

30 Mar 2022

Top international tourism buyers set their sights on Limerick ahead of major trade fair

Some of the international tourism buyers pictured at Lough Gur (main picture) and on the Limerick Greenway (below) | PICTURES: Diarmuid Greene

Leader reporter

30 Mar 2022 9:00 PM

news@limerickleader.ie

INTERNATIONAL tourism buyers from across the globe are currently experiencing some of the best that Limerick has to offer as Fáilte Ireland showcases the city and county and the unique experiences Ireland has to offer on the Wild Atlantic Way.

The group are visiting Limerick before they take part in Meitheal, Ireland’s biggest tourism trade show which takes place in Killarney, later this week.

The tailor-made fact-finding tours play an important part of the Meitheal experience, by providing the travelling buyers with an authentic flavour of what Ireland has to offer their clients.

Hollywood actress reveals her Limerick links

The tours are organised by Fáilte Ireland in conjunction with Tourism Ireland and are designed to showcase Ireland’s destination regions – Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands, the Wild Atlantic Way, Ireland’s Ancient East, and Dublin.

The destinations and experiences in Limerick which have been showcased are King Johns Castle; The Curragower Bar & Restaurant, St Mary’s Cathedral, Treaty City Brewery, Limerick Kayaking Experience (Nev Sail), Savoy Hotel, No 1 Pery Square Hotel & Spa, Georgian Quarter, the Limerick Greenway and Lough Gur Heritage Centre and Lakeshore Park.

Speaking about the importance of the pre-Meitheal trips, Paul Kelly, CEO Fáilte Ireland said: “Ireland has world-class scenery, activities, attractions, culture and heritage and we were pleased to showcase these unique experiences to so many influential overseas buyers this week. Through tailored trips like these, we can showcase Ireland’s cultural riches and tourism offerings to top international buyers, which they can then sell on to their customers around the world.  This will ensure Ireland and Limerick is front of mind as they prepare itineraries for 2023 and beyond.”

