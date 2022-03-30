Search

30 Mar 2022

Hollywood actress reveals her 'special' Limerick links

Hollywood actress reveals her Limerick links

Elisha Cuthbert posted this photo with her mum and grandmother, who has Limerick links, on her Instagram page

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

30 Mar 2022 7:30 PM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

HOLLYWOOD star Elisha Cuthbert has revealed her Limerick links and even picked up some of the lingo!

The Canadian actress, internationally known for playing Kim Bauer on the Fox hit series 24, said 'Aboy de kid!' like a native in an interview with Today FM's Dermot and Dave.

Elisha was being interviewed by the duo to promote her new film The Cellar. The dark and haunting feature, which is in cinemas now, was shot in Roscommon.

During her time in Ireland she got an opportunity to see where her grandmother grew up.

"My grandmother grew up in Cahir and also in Limerick. She ended up emigrating to Canada. Right towards the end of filming a couple of things opened up so I was able to make a journey down.

"It was amazing to be where she was and see what my grandmother got to see as a young child. It was very special," Elisha told Dermot and Dave.

Proud Limerickman Dermot Whelan wasn't going to miss the opportunity of asking Elisha to try out a Limerick accent. With some accent lessons from Dermot, the actress said 'Aboy de kid' like she was born and bred in the city.

Best known for her performances in the comedies The Girl Next Door, Old School, and Love Actually, The Cellar is a much darker role for Elisha.

It tells the story of Keira Woods (played by Elisha pictured above with Paris Hilton), whose daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house in the country. Keira soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family’s souls forever.

It was written and directed by the critically-acclaimed Irish filmmaker Brendan Muldowney (Pilgrimage).

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media