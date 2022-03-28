Limerick plays important part in Bus Éireann sustainability initiative

BUS Éireann passengers travelled over 150,000 emission free kilometres in 2021 according to the company's first annual sustainability report.

61 hybrid and three hydrogen buses procured by the NTA made journeys in Galway, Limerick and Dublin commuter routes.

In Limerick, the new administration building in Roxboro has been constructed to almost zero energy building standard.

According to the recent socio-economic impact report, commissioned by Bus Éireann and carried out by KPMG, the company contributes €23 million directly and indirectly to the local economy as a result of its operations with 150 employees in Limerick.

By 2030, Bus Éireann are aiming to increase their journeys by 30% and grow the school transport service by 20% to reduce congestion on the national road network.

Other sustainability milestones achieved in 2021 include supplying 1,700 Bus Éireann employees with new uniforms made from ethically sourced and recycled material, avoiding plastic waste ending up in landfills or oceans.

Stephen Kent, Chief Executive of Bus Éireann, said: "Bus Éireann is increasingly offering a green and affordable alternative to private car use, whether for travelling to school or college, within cities and towns, or in rural areas or intercity.

"Total emission-free kilometres are still low in the scale of our operations, but this was the first year of emission-free kilometres ever operated in Irish public bus transport. That makes 2021 a really significant year.

"We are acutely aware of the urgency of climate action and of the role of bus public transport in addressing it, and we are driving forward as quickly and as efficiently as possible with the support of the National Transport Authority, CIÉ and the Department of Transport."