Limerick land sells for over half a million euros

Ninety five acres of mixed land located at Ballyashea, Kildimo
NINETY five acres of County Limerick sold for half a million euros.
The land at Ballyashea, Kildimo, sold for €520,000 at auction. It is described as mixed in quality with some good fields and a large section of the farm in overgrowth.
Auctioneer, Tom Crosse, of GVM, expressed satisfaction at the price obtained stating that it had "exceeded the reserve of €500,00.
The auction was a blend of attendees and online participants. Bidding opened at €400,000 and moved swiftly along in €10,000 increments before Mr Crosse dropped the gavel. The buyer is understood to be a local dairy farmer.
Mr Crossaid said: "Land prices are on fire with most sales exceeding price expectations. There are several buyers in the Limerick area seeking good quality holdings with interest also from Kerry and Cork with many farmers struggling to find suitable holdings in their own areas."
Earlier this month, Mr Crosse handled the sale of a dairy farm in Clarina which changed hands for close to €3m.
