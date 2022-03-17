Government confirms plans to open new support centre in Limerick for Ukranian refugees

THE MINISTER for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, has announced the establishment of three new city centre hubs, including one in Limerick, to support Ukrainian nationals who have fled the Russian invasion.

The Ukraine Support Centres in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will assist Ukrainians in obtaining PPS Numbers, availing of Social Welfare income supports, and receiving referrals to other State services.

The centres in Dublin and Cork will open from tomorrow while the centre in Limerick will open next week.

The opening of these new hubs follows on from the launch last week of a one-stop shop at Dublin Airport.

Announcing the opening of the additional Support Centres, Minister Humphreys said: “These dedicated hubs in Dublin, Cork and Limerick will ensure that Ukrainian families and individuals who have fled this terrible war can get the supports they need as quickly as possible," commented Minister Humphreys.

“We have already issued over 5,000 PPS Numbers to people who have arrived from Ukraine since the start of the invasion by Russia. We have also provided many families and individuals with income supports such as Supplementary Welfare Allowance and I want the people of Ukraine to know that my department is here to help and support you in every way we can," she added.

Through her department, the Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee, is also supporting the opening of the new centres.

“The Temporary Protection Directive has been activated at EU level, for the first time, to grant temporary protection to displaced persons from Ukraine. We have already granted temporary protection to more than 3,000 people, primarily through our reception facility at Dublin Airport," she said.

“The new hubs being announced by Minister Humphreys and I today, provide new dedicated locations where we can ensure everyone entering the State, no matter which port of entry they arrive at, has an opportunity to receive their temporary permission letter, their PPS number and income supports," she added.

The exact location and opening times of the new support centre in Limerick have not yet been announced.