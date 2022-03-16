Migrant organisation says Ukraine crisis is opportunity to rethink Ireland’s refugee policies

A LIMERICK migrant and refugee support organisation have said that the Ukraine response "an opportunity for fundamental rethink on Ireland’s refugee policies".

Doras says that although it is encouraged by the initial national response, it remains concerned about the lack of coordination and preparation for what’s to come.

More than 2.8 million refugees have now fled the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To date, it is estimated that approximately over 5,500 refugees have arrived in Ireland, while government figures suggest that number could rise to 100,000.

Doras CEO John Lannon said: "What we need now is to expand upon this good work and ensure adequate support is in place at Shannon and Cork airports and at Rosslare.

"We’ve heard reports of people arriving at these ports of entry and not getting adequate information. There are also concerns about the accommodation pipeline. The Irish Red Cross bed pledge initiative is very welcome but may take weeks to become active."

HE continued: "There’s also the consideration that 70% of the pledges are for shared accommodation, which won’t always be suitable for people with specific needs, especially when trauma may be a factor.

"It looks like decommissioned direct provision centres will be opened and while we understand the urgency to find fast solutions, there’s a concern that this will signify the expansion of direct provision, rather than the dismantling, which is supposed to be happening.

"All of this is in the context of the housing crisis, which is putting a huge strain on large parts of the migrant population, including the 2000 people in direct provision who now have their papers but have nowhere to go”.

Mr Lannon also said that non-profits are stretched "beyond their limits" and while the current situation is hugely challenging, it’s also an "opportunity for a fundamental rethink”.