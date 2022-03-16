Search

16 Mar 2022

Migrant organisation says Ukraine crisis is opportunity to rethink Ireland’s refugee policies

Christmas fundraiser for hundreds of people living in Direct Provision in Limerick region

Doras CEO John Lannon

Reporter:

Leader Reporter

16 Mar 2022 1:00 PM

Email:

news@limerickleader.ie

A LIMERICK migrant and refugee support organisation have said that the Ukraine response "an opportunity for fundamental rethink on Ireland’s refugee policies".

Doras says that although it is encouraged by the initial national response, it remains concerned about the lack of coordination and preparation for what’s to come.

More than 2.8 million refugees have now fled the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

To date, it is estimated that approximately over 5,500 refugees have arrived in Ireland, while government figures suggest that number could rise to 100,000.

Doras CEO John Lannon said: "What we need now is to expand upon this good work and ensure adequate support is in place at Shannon and Cork airports and at Rosslare.

"We’ve heard reports of people arriving at these ports of entry and not getting adequate information. There are also concerns about the accommodation pipeline. The Irish Red Cross bed pledge initiative is very welcome but may take weeks to become active."

WATCH: Construction to start soon on 57 new houses in Limerick

HE continued: "There’s also the consideration that 70% of the pledges are for shared accommodation, which won’t always be suitable for people with specific needs, especially when trauma may be a factor.

"It looks like decommissioned direct provision centres will be opened and while we understand the urgency to find fast solutions, there’s a concern that this will signify the expansion of direct provision, rather than the dismantling, which is supposed to be happening.

"All of this is in the context of the housing crisis, which is putting a huge strain on large parts of the migrant population, including the 2000 people in direct provision who now have their papers but have nowhere to go”.

Mr Lannon also said that non-profits are stretched "beyond their limits" and while the current situation is hugely challenging, it’s also an "opportunity for a fundamental rethink”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media