Limerick community hopes annual charity vintage run can take off again

AFTER a two-year absence due to the pandemic, Knockdown Vintage Club will host its annual charity vintage run later this month,

This year's event takes place on Sunday, March 27 with all proceeds going towards the Irish Community Air Ambulance which carries out dozens of rescue missions in Limerick every year.

Knockdown Vintage Club, which is based in Athea, says it chose the charity as it is aware first hand of the lifesaving work which is carried out by members of the Irish Community Air Ambulance at local, regional and national level.

"A number of the club’s family members have been beneficiaries of the swift response from this service so as a group we are both delighted and proud to support this very worthy cause," said Margaret Culhane, honorary secretary.

Registration for Vintage Cars and Vintage Tractors will commence at 12 noon on March 27 at the Knockdown Arms. The Vintage. Runs will commence at 1pm.

Modern tractors will not be accommodated due to Health & Safety issues.

A raffle and Auction will also be held on the day and entertainment will be provided by Big Maggie and Billy between 4pm and 6pm.

To donate online click here.