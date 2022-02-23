Former Limerick-based principal to host concert for air ambulance that saved his life

Pilot Tony McAtear and Micheál Sheridan, chief executive of ICAA| PICTURE: Darragh Kane
A FORMER Limerick-based principal has organised a concert to raise essential funds for the air ambulance that helped save his life.
Michael Herlihy, owner of Siopa Ceoil music shop in Dingle, was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick (UHL) in July of 2021, after experiencing severe chest pains.
The Irish Community Air Ambulance is Ireland’s first and only charity-funded Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) Air Ambulance.
Last year, the service was tasked with 34 emergency incidents that took place in Limerick and 512 in total, nationally.
It works in partnership with the National Ambulance Service and responds to serious incidents and medical emergencies from its base in Rathcool in Co Cork.
Michael Herlihy, a former principal at Salesian Secondary College, Pallaskenry, has been hosting live traditional music concerts in his shop for years, attracting tourists from all over the world.
His nephew Paddy O’Neill is part of the Limerick-based trad band The Fadas who came up with the idea for the fundraising event, taking place on March 5 at 8pm.
The band is made up of Timmy McKenna, Noreen Nash, Ita O Donnell, Nives Carroll, Fr Danny Devitt, Maria Hughes and Paddy O Neill.
They will be joined by Irish dancers as well as Irish fiddle player Máire Breathnach, singer Laurence Courtney, Niamh Varian Barry, Peter Staunton and Michael Herlihy himself who will play the button accordion.
Michael Herlihy praised the Irish Community Air Ambulance. “I started to get really bad chest pains and my friend called an ambulance,” he recounted.
“Next thing I knew I was in the sports field in Dingle and the helicopter had landed. The pilot and the paramedics were outstanding,” he added.
Twenty minutes later he arrived at the Limerick hospital, avoiding a two-hour road journey.
CEO of the Irish Community Air Ambulance Micheál Sheridan stated that each mission costs €3,500 and that the charity-based service, rely solely on donations and fundraisers.
“Every minute counts in these situations which is why it’s so important to get to a specialist hospital quickly,” he concluded.
