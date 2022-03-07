University Hospital Limerick closed to visitors after Covid-19 and flu outbreaks

Search

07 Mar 2022

Picture: Michael Cowhey

Frances Watkins

07 Mar 2022 3:35 PM

 UNIVERSITY Hospital Limerick will be closed to visitors for the next number of days after Covid-19 and flu outbreaks. 

Seven wards are currently affected, and on the recommendation of the outbreak teams the decision to not allow inpatient visitors has been taken as a precautionary measure in the interests of patient and staff safety.

The hospital have apologised to all patients and their loved ones who will be impacted and said that all infection control precautions are being followed to minimise the risk of spreading the infection. 

The only exceptions to the visiting restrictions are: Parents visiting children in hospital, people assisting confused patients (e.g. dementia) (on a case-by-case basis) and people visiting patients who are critically unwell or at end of life (on a case-by-case basis).

All exemptions are limited to one person per patient only.

The hospital are also asking people not to visit inpatient relatives or loved ones outdoors in the grounds of the hospital, as this can also present infection transmission risks.

As spokesperson for the UL Hospitals Group said: "UHL also continues to experience exceptionally high attendances at its Emergency Department (ED), with daily attendances across the past week averaging approximately 232.

"These patients are presenting with more severe and complex illnesses than heretofore, and a higher proportion of admitted patients are requiring longer stays for treatment and recovery.

"We continue to work our Escalation Plan in managing this continued surge in demand for emergency care, but long waits for non-urgent care in the Emergency Department are inevitable.

"For non-urgent care, people should consider all available care options, including family doctors, local pharmacies and out-of-hours GP services. Injury units in Ennis and Nenagh Hospitals are open 8am-8pm, and in St John’s 8am-7pm, seven days a week. These units are for the treatment of broken bones, dislocations, sprains strains, wounds, scalds and minor burns. 

"However, please note that if you are seriously injured or ill or are worried your life is at risk, the ED will assess and treat you as a priority."

