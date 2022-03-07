New parade route for St Patrick's Day celebrations in Limerick announced

THE NEW routes for this year's St Patrick’s Day Parade and 50th Limerick International Band Championship have been confirmed.

This year's parade will take a different route than usual due to the ongoing works on O'Connell Street.

The following is the route for the Limerick St Patrick’s Day Parade which starts at 12 noon on 17 March:

Assembly Point is Sarsfield Barracks, with starting point at O’Connell Avenue, Roden Street junction.

The parade route follows down O’Connell Avenue, The Crescent, O’Connell Street, turn left onto Cecil Street, turn right onto Henry Street, continue down Henry Street, onwards to Liddy Street and Arthur’s Quay Park.

The route then turns left onto Patrick Street before it ends at Rutland Street by Matthew Bridge.

The Reviewing Stand will be located near Arthur’s Quay Park (at the junction of Liddy Street and Honan’s Quay).

The following is the route for the 50th Limerick International Band Championship which starts at 12 noon on Sunday 20 March:

Assembly Point is Pery Square, with starting point at O’Connell Avenue, Hartstonge Street junction.

The parade route follows down The Crescent, O’Connell Street, turn left onto Cecil Street, turn right onto Henry Street, continue down Henry Street, onwards to Liddy Street and finishing at Arthur’s Quay Park.

A jamboree will be held at Arthur’s Quay Park with the bands performing and where the winners of the competition will be announced.

The Reviewing Stand for the Band Championship will be located on Henry Street at the junction of Bedford Row and Shannon Street.

A special autism friendly area will be located along the route at the Crescent for both days, and will include a sensory room, covered marquee and seating area.

A special Digital Guide has been created outlining the events taking place in the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival as well as the routes for the parade. It is available on Limerick.ie.

All events being organised on behalf of Limerick City and County Council during the festival will be subject to the prevailing COVID-19 public health guidelines at the time of the event. For the latest health guidance please see gov.ie.