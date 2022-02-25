Search

25 Feb 2022

Detective dog Harley sniffs out illegal drugs at Shannon Airport

Frances Watkins

25 Feb 2022 12:16 PM

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

€50,000 WORTH of herbal cannabis has been seized at Shannon Airport following a routine Revenue operation. 

The 2.5kgs of illegal drugs were discovered yesterday with the assistance of detector dog Harley. 

The cannabis was concealed within metal cans manifested as “Jasmine Tea”. The consignment had originated in the US and was destined for an address in Cork.

Separately, at Dublin District Court last Saturday, Revenue officers were granted a three-month cash detention order by Judge John Campbell.

This followed the seizure on 18 February 2022 of €10,000 at Dublin Airport. The cash was discovered when, as a result of routine profiling, Revenue officers stopped and searched a passenger prior to boarding a flight to Instanbul, Turkey.

The cash is suspected to be the proceeds of, or intended for use in, criminal activity and is detained by Revenue in accordance with proceeds of crime legislation.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs.

If businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

