Ann McCabe leads tributes as retired Limerick detective Ben O'Sullivan passes away

TRIBUTES have been paid to retired Detective Ben O'Sullivan who has died in Limerick at the age of 78.

Detective O’Sullivan survived an IRA gun attack in Adare 26 years ago which resulted in the death of his colleague Detective Jerry McCabe.

Detective McCabe’s wife Ann paid tribute to Detective O’Sullivan this Friday morning recalling his fortitude in getting on with his life after the horrific crime in Adare that took the life of his good friend.

“When I think about what Ben survived and the things that happened to him since the day he was almost murdered and Jerry was murdered, because murder is murder in my book,” Mrs McCabe told the Limerick Leader.

“You have to be strong to survive that. He said at one time that he spent enough time thinking about it and he was going to move on, and he did. But I’m sure it never left his mind because he was so close to Jerry. Where you saw Jerry, you saw Ben. I did get an awful shock when my son rang me this morning to say he had passed away. My heartfelt sympathies to his wife Anne and family,” she added.

Detective McCabe was shot dead and Detective O'Sullivan was seriously wounded in the attack on the morning of June 7, 1996. They were accompanying a post office cash van when they were attacked by an IRA gang of four men.

Four men were subsequently given prison sentences for the attack.

Detective O'Sullivan who was a native of Mourneabbey near Mallow and resided in Corbally was given the Freedom of Limerick in June 2018 and it was awarded posthumously to Detective McCabe.

He said it was an honour he would cherish for the rest of his life and said he "only wished that his dear friend could have been with him to accept it". He was twice awarded a Gold Scott medal for his exceptional courage and heroism.

Limerick auctioneer Pat Kearney who served with Detective O’Sullivan in An Garda Siochana described him as “a fantastic human being”.

“He was physically strong and mentally extraordinarily strong and he would help any lame dog on the road. He would go out of his way to help anyone who was in trouble. He had a fantastic sense of humour, was always telling stories and jokes,” he said.

Detective O’Sullivan was a member of An Garda Siochana’s rowing team and also trained many young men in tug of war.

“He was very active in tug of war competitions,” Mr Kearney recalled.

“He was an honest man, very intelligent and great company - whenever Ben was in company there was laughter,” he smiled.

“Everybody will be so sorry that Ben has passed away because he was the kind of person you would think would go on forever. He was a great man to have your back - Ben was one of those unusual human beings.”

In a statement this Friday, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee said she was "deeply saddened" to hear of the death of Detective Garda O’Sullivan.

"In this centenary year of An Garda Síochána, there is little doubt that Ben O’Sullivan represented the very best of its values, service and bravery. Twice awarded a Gold Scott medal, Ben served his country with great courage and valour, selflessly taking on the burden of protecting all of us from danger. We thank him for his unstinting service and we mourn his passing."

Minister McEntee said the "horrific attack on Ben and his partner, the late Detective Garda Jerry McCabe, on 7 June 1996 was one of the most sickening attacks on garda members in the history of the State".

"While Jerry’s life was taken instantly, Ben was shot eleven times and left with serious injuries along with the devastating loss of his great friend. The Irish people will never forget that day and the bravery of Ben, Jerry and all their colleagues. On behalf of the Government and my Department, I send my deepest sympathies to Ben’s wife Anne, their children and grandchildren, and all his many friends and colleagues in An Garda Síochána."

The Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler offered his condolences and those on behalf of the people of Limerick to the family and friends of the late detective who died early this Friday morning.

“Ben O’Sullivan was a gentleman through and through. The way that he dealt with the aftermath of the attack on him and his partner Det Gda Jerry McCabe was one of strength and dignity, qualities that he continued to have until his death.

“Ben was seriously injured and his partner killed during the IRA attack in Adare in 1996, an incident which horrified the citizens of Limerick and the country.

“While the memories may have faded for many, Ben continued to live and cope with the tragedy every day," said Mayor Butler.

“Ben was a recipient of the Freedom of Limerick in June 2018, which he received along with a posthumous award for Jerry McCabe. His award was in recognition of his bravery in the carrying out of his duties on behalf of the people of Limerick and Ireland and as a token of the high esteem and affection in which he is held by the people of Limerick.

“I would like to say ‘thank you’ to Ben for his sacrifice and commitment in the line of duty," added Mayor Butler.

As a mark of respect, the Irish flag will be flown at half-mast outside council buildings.

Minister of State Niall Collins said the late retired Detective Ben O’Sullivan was a man of “quiet dignity” and “immense strength of character”. He expressed his condolences to his wife and children.

“Mr O’Sullivan’s life sadly was forever entwined with his late garda colleague Jerry McCabe and the despicable events that took place in Adare 26 years ago. Only Mr O’Sullivan and his family will know the effect that black day had on him. He bore it with a quiet dignity and displayed immense strength of character that is rare. Throughout his life he honoured the memory of his late friend who lost his life while protecting the State. May he rest in peace,” said Mr Collins.

The flag is flying at half-mast at Henry Street garda station in Limerick today and a book of condolence has been opened there.

Limerick Chief Superintendent Gerry Roche paid tribute to the retired detective as a "Scott medal recipient, an inspiration, a garda hero and a gentleman".

It was with deep sadness we learned of the passing of retired D/Garda Ben O’ Sullivan. We send our sincere condolences to Ben’s family and his former colleagues who endured some of the darkest days of our 100 year history. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a ainm dílis pic.twitter.com/vRhGGW4Nez — GRA (@gardarep) February 25, 2022

Frank Thornton, GRA President and Limerick Divisional Representative said that when members speak the name of Detective Garda Ben O’Sullivan it is with "great affection, respect and admiration".

“He will forever be remembered as an inspiring, resilient and courageous figure among the membership and his death is being felt by all of us at this sad time.

“Ben began his garda career in 1964 and was present at one of the very darkest days of our organisation but his heroic actions in the line of duty on that day will remain an inspiration for all who he served alongside and had the pleasure of knowing him."

Detective O'Sullivan had been ill for a short time. He is survived by his wife Anne, son John, daughters Evelyn, Marianne and Aoife.