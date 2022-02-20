Storm Franklin: Status Orange wind warning issued for Clare

THE THIRD storm in as many days to hit Ireland has been named Storm Franklin.
Met Eireann has upgraded County Clare to a Status Orange wind warning this Sunday morning.
"Storm Franklin will cause gale force westerly winds with severe and damaging gusts. These winds combined with very high seas will lead to wave overtopping, which may result in coastal flooding," say Met Eireann.
It is valid from noon to midnight this Sunday.
Limerick remains under a Status Yellow wind warning with Storm Franklin "causing very strong winds with severe and damaging gusts". It is in place until 9am on Monday morning.
Despite a very windy and wet night in County Limerick there are no reports of homes without power, according to the ESB.
