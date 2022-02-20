Over 1,000 Limerick homes without power due to Storm Franklin

OVER 1,000 Limerick homes are without power this Sunday afternoon as Storm Franklin bares its teeth.
The biggest outages are in Cappamore and Lough Gur with 956 and 760 customers affected respectively. The estimated restoration time is 7.30pm for Lough Gur and 8.15pm for Cappamore. Homeowners in Ardpatrick, Loughill-Ballyhahill, Cappagh have also been affected thus far.
ESB apologised for the loss of supply and is "currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible".
ESB stresses fallen electricity wires are live and dangerous.
"Never approach or touch them. Call our emergency service immediately on 1800 372 999 (+353 21 2382410), 999 or 112," said a spokesperson.
The recent heavy rain has softened soil, leaving trees more susceptible to falling in the severe and damaging gusts during Storm Franklin.
