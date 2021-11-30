WATCH: New app to help drivers find disabled parking bays launched in Limerick

A NEWLY developed app to help disabled drivers find vacant parking spaces has been launched in Limerick.

With 140 designated wheelchair accessible parking spaces speckled throughout the city, the SpaceFinder App is looking to make life easier on the disabled driver community in Limerick.

Limerick City and County Council is the first local authority to authorise the Apple and Android application, which uses real time navigation through special sensors placed at 40 parking bays.

Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland Communications Manager Richard Ryder said: “For many of our members and others in in the disabled driver community, finding an available and accessible parking bay can be an incredibly difficult, time-consuming and frustrating experience. Often, it can mean a lot of searching and in some cases, a wasted journey as the driver is forced to return home and try again later.”

The SpaceFinder service, which has been developed by Limerick firm ParkMagic, is connected to eParking apps around the city, detailing the occupancy status of all of the registered spaces.

Word of the newly developed app is being spread to over 5,000 members of the DDAI throughout the country.

Locally, drivers like Steven Casey no longer have to traverse the streets of Limerick city, looking for their usual spots which may not always be readily available.

“This is after opening up a whole new world for me, giving me a whole load of new options and letting me know where the spaces are,” he told the Limerick Leader at the launch.

Chief Executive of ParkMagic, Paul Fitzgerald, says he's delighted to launch the pioneering and what he feels, is a highly pertinent app in Limerick, along with the assistance of the local authority.

He said: “We believe it demonstrates the real-world benefits for both drivers and the environment of using the very latest technologies to shorten the search time for available spaces, saving time, fuel, traffic and stress.”

The app can be accessed via the Apple or Android store, by searching for ‘DDAI SpaceFinder.’