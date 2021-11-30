Search

30 Nov 2021

WATCH: New app to help drivers find disabled parking bays launched in Limerick

Reporter:

Cian Ó Broin

Email:

cian.obroin@limerickleader.ie

A NEWLY developed app to help disabled drivers find vacant parking spaces has been launched in Limerick.

With 140 designated wheelchair accessible parking spaces speckled throughout the city, the SpaceFinder App is looking to make life easier on the disabled driver community in Limerick.

Limerick City and County Council is the first local authority to authorise the Apple and Android application, which uses real time navigation through special sensors placed at 40 parking bays.

Disabled Drivers Association of Ireland Communications Manager Richard Ryder said: “For many of our members and others in in the disabled driver community, finding an available and accessible parking bay can be an incredibly difficult, time-consuming and frustrating experience. Often, it can mean a lot of searching and in some cases, a wasted journey as the driver is forced to return home and try again later.”

The SpaceFinder service, which has been developed by Limerick firm ParkMagic, is connected to eParking apps around the city, detailing the occupancy status of all of the registered spaces.

Word of the newly developed app is being spread to over 5,000 members of the DDAI throughout the country.

Locally, drivers like Steven Casey no longer have to traverse the streets of Limerick city, looking for their usual spots which may not always be readily available.

“This is after opening up a whole new world for me, giving me a whole load of new options and letting me know where the spaces are,” he told the Limerick Leader at the launch.

Chief Executive of ParkMagic, Paul Fitzgerald, says he's delighted to launch the pioneering and what he feels, is a highly pertinent app in Limerick, along with the assistance of the local authority.

He said: “We believe it demonstrates the real-world benefits for both drivers and the environment of using the very latest technologies to shorten the search time for available spaces, saving time, fuel, traffic and stress.”

The app can be accessed via the Apple or Android store, by searching for ‘DDAI SpaceFinder.’

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media