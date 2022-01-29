Search

29 Jan 2022

Mayor of Limerick to lead New York delegation for St Patrick's Day

A delegation from Limerick City and County Council will attend the St Patrick's Day parade in New York

Norma Prendiville

29 Jan 2022 6:01 PM

normap@limerickleader.ie

AFTER a two-year gap caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mayor of Limerick will once again lead a delegation of councillors and officials to New York for St Patrick’s Day. 

And a separate, smaller delegation is expected to travel to Savannah, Georgia to take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade there, the second largest parade in the world after New York. 

Councillors gave the go-ahead for the visits at a meeting of the full council where they were told that the New York visit was “an ideal opportunity for the council to develop and foster linkages for Limerick”.

It was also a chance to “build on the current high exposure that Limerick has been receiving”. 

Lilly executive talks up potential of further expansion in Limerick

The plan is that the Mayor, Cllr Daniel Butler, and the delegation will take part in a number of business and tourism/cultural events and will meet with people involved in tourism to promote Limerick as a destination. 

An invitation to take part in the St Patrick’s Day parade at Rockaway Beach, Queens, New York  has also been accepted. This is the second largest parade in New York and according to the council’s executive, offers opportunities and links for Limerick. 

The details of who exactly will travel, how many and where are still being worked but it is unlikely that  Mayor Butler will be in a position to attend all three parades. The New York trip is estimated to cost €2,700 per person. 

BREAKING: Council confirms return of Limerick's St Patrick's Festival

The cost of the Savannah trip has been estimated at a total €3,000 while €2,000 has been set aside for the Rockaway Beach visit.

