BREAKING: Council confirms return of Limerick's St Patrick's Festival

THE fun and craic associated with the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival will return in March following a Covid-enforced absence of two years.

Limerick City and County Council has confirmed the four-day festival will include the traditional St Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, March 17 and the Limerick International Band Championship on Sunday, March 20.

In addition, the 38-metre panoramic wheel is due to return to Limerick for the festival, with other events taking place around Limerick as we celebrate our national day.

Following the easing of most Covid-19 restrictions, smaller parades and events will also take place in towns and villages across the county with details yet to be confirmed.

Outline planning for the main festival in Limerick city has been taking place behind the scenes since before Christmas, however it has only begun to ramp up in recent days.

"This year’s theme is Belonging and Identity, ideas which many people have been thinking about and discussing throughout the two years of enforced restrictions.

Belonging can be as part of Limerick, a community, group or sports club. How does belonging shape our identity, how we see ourselves are some of the questions posed. These are all ideas that can be developed as we look for a wave of creativity and colour along the streets of Limerick for the parade," said a council spokesperson.

The 50th edition of the International Band Championship will see the streets of Limerick filled with the spectacular sight and sound of talented marching band musicians from across Ireland, Europe and America for what is the only competition of its kind in Limerick.

Welcoming confirmation that the four-day festival will proceed, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Daniel Butler said: “We’ve had a long two years to wait for the Limerick St Patrick’s Festival, so let’s ensure it is the brightest and most creative one to date. We all deserve to enjoy ourselves after all the sacrifices we have made due to Covid-19, so with the extra bank holiday, let’s make Limerick party-central this St Patrick’s Day.”

Pippa Little, Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council added: “This Limerick St Patrick’s Festival will bring colour, music and street theatre to Limerick. It offers us all an opportunity to participate, to enjoy the creativity that Limerick has to offer, a moment of celebration and a means of forging our collective Belonging and Identity.”

Grooveyard is producing this year’s Limerick St Patrick’s Festival on behalf of Limerick City and County Council with Aidan Phelan as creative producer.

Other events on the fringe of the parade and band championship will be announced in the coming weeks.

More details will be available in the coming weeks on Limerick.ie/StPatricksFestival.