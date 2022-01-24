Mary Immaculate College to hold vigil tonight for former student Ashling Murphy

A VIGIL will be held tonight for former Mary Immaculate College student Ashling Murphy who was killed nearly two weeks ago.

Numerous vigils were held across Limerick following the young woman's death and her Alma Mater will now hold their own to coincide with the student's return to campus.

Along with the Student's Union, the college will host a candlelit vigil at 6pm on the campus' main pitch.

The 23-year-old schoolteacher was murdered as she went for a run along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore, County Offaly.

Jozef Puska, aged 31, has been charged with Ashling's murder and is currently remanded in custody.

The evening of remembrance will consist of tributes, and music and prayers, with contributions from staff, students, Mayor of Limerick Cllr. Daniel Butler and Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science, Simon Harris, TD.

Those attending the vigil are invited to bring a candle and are asked to please wear face coverings and adhere to social distancing rules.