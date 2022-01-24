Pensioner rescued from River Shannon in Limerick

AN ELDERLY man is in a "critical condition" after being rescued from the River Shannon in Limerick city.
It is understood the male, aged in his late 60s / early 70s, was observed in the water by passers by who contacted Limerick Fire and Rescue Service. They received the call at 10.15am on Sunday morning and quickly launched the FireSwift rescue boat.
The man was taken from the water and brought to safety. Gardai and ambulance personnel also attended the scene.
The pensioner was rushed to University Hospital Limerick. On Sunday night a garda spokesperson said he was in a "critical condition".
If you have been affected by the preceding story contact any of the following organisations.
Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org
Aware: 1800 80 48 48
Pieta: 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.