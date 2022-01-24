Search

24 Jan 2022

Pensioner rescued from River Shannon in Limerick

Pensioner rescued from River Shannon in Limerick

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

24 Jan 2022 10:33 AM

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

AN ELDERLY man is in a "critical condition" after being rescued from the River Shannon in Limerick city.

It is understood the male, aged in his late 60s / early 70s, was observed in the water by passers by who contacted Limerick Fire and Rescue Service. They received the call at 10.15am on Sunday morning and quickly launched the FireSwift rescue boat.

The man was taken from the water and brought to safety. Gardai and ambulance personnel also attended the scene.

The pensioner was rushed to University Hospital Limerick. On Sunday night a garda spokesperson said he was in a "critical condition".

If you have been affected by the preceding story contact any of the following organisations.

Samaritans: 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org

Aware: 1800 80 48 48

Pieta: 01 601 0000 or email mary@pieta.ie

 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media