05/11/2021

BREAKING: Nearly 200 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick

Today's Covid figures have been confirmed

David Hurley

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

NEARLY 200 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick while nearly 4,000 new cases have been reported nationally.

Provisional figures, collated by the Department of Public Health Mid West, show there were 191 new cases of the disease recorded during the most recent 24-hour reporting period.

The latest figure compares to the 126 new cases reported on Thursday and is believed to be the highest daily figure in Limerick for several months.

There were 98 new cases in Clare and 55 in North Tipperary during the same 24-hour period.

Pre-booking of Covid-19 tests essential as Limerick demand is highest since pandemic began

Meanwhile, nationally, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 3,903 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

Commenting on the latest figures, Dr Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, said: "This is a very concerning figure and a stark reminder that this virus is highly contagious. This is not a situation any of us want to be in, but our reality remains that we are still in the midst of a global pandemic. Ireland has been tracking ahead of other Western European countries when it comes to this fourth wave of the pandemic. We are now starting to see a rise in incidence across the continent in line with our own recent experience."

However, Dr Holohan says there is some good news in that the number of people per 1,000 cases requiring hospitalisation and critical care as a result of Covid-19 infection has reduced as the average age of cases reducing and as a result of some early impact of the booster vaccination.

Roll out of Covid-19 ‘booster’ vaccines to begin in Limerick

"While Covid-19 vaccines give good protection from serious illness and hospitalisation, we know that fully vaccinated people can still get and transmit the Covid-19 virus. However, if you are vaccinated, you are more likely than before to experience a mild form of the disease. This is the key difference between the situation we find ourselves in this winter compared to last," he said.

"The best way we can protect ourselves and our vulnerable loved ones is, firstly, to ensure we receive a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as it is available to us, this includes booster doses. Secondly, we must protect ourselves from Covid-19 as best we can by layering up on all elements of the public health advice. Thirdly, if you have any symptoms of Covid-19 do not meet up with others at school, work or socially - including in your own home. Self-isolate immediately and arrange a test," he added.

Dr Holahan continued, that while it is wonderful to see the continued reopening of our society, it is important that we continue to be conscious of the vulnerable people in our lives.

"If you socialise, be mindful of your contacts in the days after, especially consider anyone you may meet who may be immunocompromised or vulnerable to Covid-19," he urged.

Latest distribution of Covid Cases in Limerick revealed

