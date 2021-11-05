Latest distribution of Covid Cases in Limerick revealed

The highest incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick is in Adare/Rathkeale Municipal District
MORE than 200 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in each of Limerick's six local electoral areas between October 19 and November 1 new figures have revealed.
The figures, from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre, also shows the incidence rate in three areas (Adare/Rathkeale, Newcastle West and Limerick City East) is above the overall national rate.
The highest number of new cases (253) was recorded in the Limerick City East LEA while the Adare/Rathkeale Municpal District now has the highest incidence rate in Limerick at 873.3 (per 100,000 population).
A total of 1,332 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Limerick between October 19 and last Monday - compared to the 1,118 which were reported in the preceeding fortnight.
____________________
Latest 14-day incidence rate and case numbers for Limerick (October 19 - November 1)
Adare/Rathkeale
873.3 (242 new cases)
Newcastle West
758.7 (208 new cases)
Limerick City East
715.9 (253 new cases)
Limerick City West
621.8 (217 new cases)
Limerick City North
584.8 (203 new cases)
Cappamore/Kilmallock
600.2 (209 new cases)
*Overall national rate - 695
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.