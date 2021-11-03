Search

03/11/2021

Locals 'shocked' after man barricades himself in house in Limerick town

A controversial local area plan for Abbeyfeale was approved by councillors

Reporter:

Frances Watkins

Email:

frances.watkins@limerickleader.ie

ABBEYFEALE locals were left "shocked" yesterday after a man barricaded himself in a house on Main Street in the town. 

Gardai were called to the incident at 6:45pm and cordoned off the street causing massive tailbacks in the area at rush hour.

Local uniformed gardai as well as plain clothed officers attended the scene where the man in his 30s was barricaded in the house with domestic knives and tools.

There were no firearms in the house however the man was threatening to harm himself as well as anyone who entered the property.

Local garda negotiators were called to the scene and at 10pm an intervention was put in place by members of the Armed Support Unit.  

The man was arrested for offences contrary to the Criminal Damage Act 1991 and once he was medically assessed he was taken to Henry Street garda station. 

Gardaí continue to investigate all the circumstances in relation to the build-up to this incident and the incident itself.

Following the closure of the road, there were heavy tailbacks as commuters tried to make their way home from work.

Local diversions were put in place however some heavy goods vehicles were not able to travel on the smaller roads so they were left waiting until the Main Street reopened again late last night. 

Councillor Liam Galvin who is from Abbeyfeale said he wanted to commend the gardai and the emergency services for their efforts during the incident.

"It was an isolated incident and thankfully no harm was done to anyone. Commuters were frustrated with the traffic but everyone was more concerned about the safety of those involved. 

"The fire brigade and gardai all did their part and they did a fantastic job, it was just an unfortunate incident."

Councillor Francis Foley, also of Abbeyfeale, said that locals were in "shock" over the incident, the type of which is rarely, if ever, seen in the area.

"An incident like that rarely happens and people were in shock but thankfully it came to a successful conclusion. 

"The local response was great and the emergency services were a major part of that. 

"Gardai implemented a traffic management plan which was helpful to locals in the area.

"Unfortunately though some heavy goods vehicles could not go down the local roads so they had to wait until Main Street reopened again". 

Concern over missed diagnosis and treatment is high, research finds

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media