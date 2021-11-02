Limerick gardai put traffic restrictions in place around Abbeyfeale

GARDAI in Limerick have informed the Limerick Leader that traffic restrictions are in place in Abbeyfeale.
"Traffic diversions are in place and it is affecting traffic on all approaches to Abbeyfeale" according to the Gardai. Motorists are advised to avoid the area at this time. It is not yet clear how long the restrictions will be in place.
More to follow on this as the evening progresses.
