30/09/2021

Irish Water confirms plans to upgrade wastewater treatment plant in Limerick village

The project is one of 21 across the country

IRISH Water has announced it's to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant in Hospital village as part of a major investment programme.

The plant is one of twenty one across the country which have been selected for upgrade as part of the Small Towns and Villages Growth Programme.

The State-owned utility says the works, when complete, will provide for additional capacity for growth in Hospital and the surrounding areas.

Working in partnership with local authorities such as Limerick City and County Council, the investment in the local wastewater infrastructure will provide additional capacity for the development of new homes, while ensuring that wastewater continues to be treated to an appropriate standard.

Irish Water says it has announced these projects now to enable Local Authorities to make plans on housing and development into the short and medium term supporting their regional and local development plans.

Commenting on the announcement, Margaret Attridge, Regional Operations Manager for Irish Water, said: “The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien recently announced the Housing for All plan and this is one of Irish Water’s key initiatives in supporting the delivery of this plan. Irish Water is able to confirm that the green light has been given for this project in Hospital which will improve treatment capacity. This will unlock growth and development in the area by ensuring the treatment infrastructure is in place to meet the needs of the local community."

Irish Water says the funding has been allocated for the upgrade works and that the projects were selected following detailed consultation with Local Authorities to identify and prioritise areas for investment.

"We would also like to thank local councillors across the country of their engagement with us on highlighting the areas most in need,” said Ms Attridge. 

The project in Hospital will now continue through the next stages including design, detailed planning, procurement and approvals. Further updates on the budget and timelines for delivery will be provided in due course. 

Separately, Irish Water says details of the current Capital Investment Plan and planned investments in each county will be published in the coming weeks.

