Irish Water confirms works to resolve supply issues for Limerick community

THERE is growing relief among the residents of Old Mill in Newcastle West as news is filtering through that an end to their water supply woes is in sight.

The householders and farmers of Old Mill, a few miles from the town, have been experiencing poor water pressure and regular water stoppages for many years. And during the July heatwave, both people and farmstock were left without a water supply over a number of days, forced to buy in bottled water or tank in water from other sources.

Now, Irish Water has told Patrick O’Donovan, local TD and Minister for the OPW, that a new pump is being installed at the Churchtown reservoir in Newcastle West this week.

The works at Churchtown, for the Old Mill pumping station, would take only a few days, he was assured and he expected that residents would see an improvement in their water service.

“This is good news, and obviously long overdue for people living in that part of the Old Mill which touches parts of the parishes of Ardagh and Newcastle West. I have maintained constant contact with the office of the chief executive officer of Irish Water over many years to get this work done, which was needed to ensure the matter was dealt with at the highest level.”

“The problems at the Old Mill are only one example, of many across the county which are legacies of years of under-investment across the county and which are causing huge problems for people,” Minister O’Donovan continued.

“Showers, washing machines, dishwashers being burnt out, children’s bottles, elderly vulnerable people living alone, the problems are endless and they are getting worse and the investment program needs to be made bigger.”

He has, he added, been determined to get issues like this addressed for rural dwellers, something which, he argued, has often been overlooked in the whole debate about water and the setting up of Irish Water.