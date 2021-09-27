Search

27/09/2021

Irish Water confirms works to resolve supply issues for Limerick community

Irish Water announce disruption to supply in Louth today

Local residents have been experiencing poor water pressure and regular water stoppages for many years

Reporter:

Norma Prendiville

Email:

normap@limerickleader.ie

THERE is growing relief among the residents of Old Mill in Newcastle West as news is filtering through that an end to their water supply woes is in sight. 

The householders and farmers of Old Mill, a few miles from the town, have been experiencing poor water pressure and regular water stoppages for many years. And during the July heatwave, both people and farmstock were left without a water supply over a number of days, forced to buy in bottled water or tank in water from other sources.

Now, Irish Water has told Patrick O’Donovan, local TD and Minister for the OPW, that a new pump is being installed at the Churchtown reservoir in Newcastle West this week.

The works at Churchtown, for the Old Mill pumping station, would take only a few days, he was assured and he expected that residents would see an improvement in their water service. 

“This is good news, and obviously long overdue for people living in that part of the Old Mill which touches parts of the parishes of Ardagh and Newcastle West. I have maintained constant contact with the office of the chief executive officer  of Irish Water over many years to get this work done, which was needed to ensure the matter was dealt with at the highest level.”

'Maybe there will be water, maybe not' - Limerick residents struggle with water supply

Norma Prendiville normap@limerickleader.ie

“The problems at the Old Mill are only one example, of many across the county  which are legacies of years of under-investment across the county and which are causing huge problems for people,” Minister O’Donovan continued.

“Showers, washing machines, dishwashers being burnt out, children’s bottles, elderly vulnerable people living alone, the problems are endless and they are getting worse and the investment program needs to be made bigger.”

He has, he added, been determined to get issues like this addressed for rural dwellers, something which, he argued, has often been overlooked in the whole debate about water and the setting up of Irish Water. 

Irish Water blames non-existent treatment plant in Limerick village for sewage spill

Most Popular

Multimedia

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media