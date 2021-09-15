Limerick teenager still missing nearly a month after she disappeared

A LIMERICK teenager is still missing nearly a month after public appeals were first issued by her family and gardaí seeking help in locating her.
Michealah Quinlan, 15, from Ballyagran was first reported missing on August 20.
She is described as being approximately 5’2” in height, of slim build with long brown hair and blue eyes.
According to gardai, it is not known what Michealah was wearing on the day of her disappearance.
On August 25, her mother Sue took to social media to urge her daughter to return home, as her brother Conor started his first day of school.
Gardaí in Newcastle West confirmed, this Wednesday, that “the matter remains the subject of a missing persons appeal.”
Anyone with information on Michealah's whereabouts is asked to contact gardaí in Newcastle West on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.
More News
Alex, Mary Ita and Michael McCarthy flanked by Zoe Kavanagh, NDC and John Jordan, Ornua / Picture: O'Gorman Photography
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.