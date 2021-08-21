BREAKING: Gardai 'concerned for welfare' of missing Limerick teenager

15-year-old Michealah Quinlan was last seen on Friday morning
GARDAI are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who is missing from her home in County Limerick.
Michealah Quinlan from Ballyagran is described as being approximately 5’2” in height of slim build with long brown hair with blue eyes.
It is unknown what she was wearing when she went missing on Friday morning.
In an appeal, issued this Saturday evening, gardaí say both they and Michealah's family are concerned for her welfare.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Newcastle West on 069 20650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
More News
Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon and Limerick’s Richie English exchange pleasantries in Croke Park in 2018 | PICTURE: Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.