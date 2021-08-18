18/08/2021

Iconic Limerick landmark goes green and white as All-Ireland excitement grows

Mayor Daniel Butler at King John's Castle where he unfurled a large Limerick flag | PICTURE: Liam Burke

ONE of Limerick's most iconic buildings has been draped in the county colours after the Mayor of the city and county unfurled a large Limerick GAA flag from the top of King John’s Castle.

As excitement grows ahead of this Sunday’s All-Ireland final, Cllr Daniel Butler has also launched an online competition for hurling fans with the winner receiving a commemorative 1921 Limerick jersey signed by the entire panel.

The mayor, who will come face-to-face with the Lord Mayor of Cork tomorrow says he wants to showcase the strength and depth of support for the hurlers as they look to win back-to-back All-Irelands for the first time.

“Let’s all get behind the Limerick hurlers as we look to retain the Liam MacCarthy Cup. The build-up to this year’s final is a little different than previous years due to the restrictions which remain due to the pandemic. But I want the hurlers to know that the whole county and hurling fans further afield are behind them, wishing and hoping for another win,” he said.

“We all need something good and happy to look forward to and the feel-good factor that comes with being in an All-Ireland final is just the tonic at the moment. Let’s hope the team wins on Sunday and returns home with the Liam MacCarthy Cup,” he added.

The online competition is live now on Limerick.ie’s Facebook page and will remain open until 1pm on Sunday.

