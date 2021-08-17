Youth council raises decriminalisation with drugs minister during Limerick visit

Adam Lancaster and Christine Houghton joined Mayor Daniel Butler, who works for Deps by day, to meet with Minister-of-State Frank Feighan | PICTURE: Keith Wiseman
THE Limerick City Drug Education and Prevention Strategy (Deps) has set up a council which advocates for young people on the issue of substance use and misuse.
Two of its members Adam Lancaster, Janesboro and Christine Houghton, Corbally, joined Mayor Daniel Butler, who works for the service by day, to meet with the minister with responsibility for Ireland’s drugs strategy Frank Feighan.
The pair focused on two key issues – the decriminalisation of drugs paving the way for drug use and abuse to be treated as a health issue rather than a criminal one.
They also spoke about the potential legalisation of cannabis to stop “the huge money criminals make essentially exploiting young people who use the substance.”
