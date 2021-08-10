Limerick householders impacted by pyrite to take part in national protest

LIMERICK householders whose homes are at risk because of pyrite will be taking part in a national protest in Dublin next month in a bid to get the government to agree a more far-reaching remediation scheme.

“We will definitely be there,” Anne Ryan, the chairwoman and founding member of the Limerick Pyrite Action Group said this week.

To date, the group is aware of 18 homes affected by pyrite in the building blocks, Ms Ryan said and a number of householders have now submitted engineers’ reports to Limerick City and County Council. But they are now waiting for the council to take the next step.

Last month, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien spelled out in the Dáil what Limerick City and County Council must do. And he revealed that while preliminary discussions had taken place between the Limerick council and his department about pyrite problems in Limerick homes, no formal submission had been made on the matter.

The council, Minister O’Brien continued would have to “first of all demonstrate that the purported issues in Limerick are in fact due to the presence of excessive amounts of deleterious materials (mica or pyrite) in the aggregate used to manufacture the concrete blocks”. The council would also have to quantify the extent of the problem in the area.

“It is not a compensation scheme and is very much a scheme of last resort for homeowners who have no other practical options to remediate their homes,” Minister O’Brien said.

At that time, Limerick TD and Minister of State, Niall Collins said the council must now “step up to the plate” on the matter.

Ms Ryan confirmed to the Limerick Leader that since then a number of householders had submitted their engineer’s report to the council. “The next thing is the council have to have core sampling done if they are sending in a report to government,” she said. “We haven’t heard anything about that. We haven’t had engineers from the council. They are not showing a great deal of interest.”

So far, Ms Ryan said, they are aware of 18 homes affected by pyrite in the building blocks, which in most cases came from the same quarry. However, one obstacle faced by householders is the cost of the required engineer’s report.

And this is one of the issues raised by the groups campaigning for a more inclusive remediation scheme. Among their demands is the call for 100% compensation and for the scheme to cover removal, rental and report costs. Discussions on the detail of the scheme are continuing.

Donegal man, Paddy Diver, one of the leading campaigners, this week urged Limerick householders affected by pyrite to get involved.

Thousands of people protested in Dublin earlier this year and a further protest is being organised for late September. Mr Diver urged Limerick people to support the protest.